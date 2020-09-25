TheYNaijaCover: There’s an ongoing ‘credible elections promo’ and President Buhari has a hand in it

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Philip Shaibu for paying him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa after beating his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), in the just-concluded Edo Election.

In a heated election process, Godwin Obaseki representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had defeated APC’s candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to win a second term as governor of Edo State.

The President, while speaking to the governor and his delegation had made some pretty intriguing remarks

“I thank you for bringing your deputy and supporters to come and see me after beating my party. I am supposed to preside over all Nigerian interests whether I like it or not, but my single desire is to make sure that innocent people don’t suffer. That message I got across to the Inspector General of Police, that elections must be free and fair.”

“If contestants have too much money and they decide to spray, so be it. But what I insist is, nobody should go and raise a counterforce to the government, arm heavily-drugged thugs to go and humiliate people. I want Nigerians to appreciate that I respect them as Nigerians and that I am bound by the oath I have taken, that their security is in the hands of God and in the hands of the government, which I am leading,” Buhari said.

With the Ondo governorship election drawing nearer, it seems President Buhari is sending a clear message that he would not be interfering in the electoral process one way or another, even if that means his party would lose. Neither would he support any shady business from participants in the electoral process.

Buhari had propped his presidency campaign on an image of him being a man after complete transparency – a man of integrity. However, his tenure in government hasn’t handed credence to this image, with politicians running free and wild with embezzlement schemes. Is this an attempt to try to repair “his image” as he nears the end of his tenure? If it is, hasn’t way too much damage be done already for any PR strategy to be considered effectual?

