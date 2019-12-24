Shina Peller was arrested by the Nigerian police, this is Nigeria in 2019

We are at the end of a decade, and everything that has happened in the last year tell us that almost everything we know to be true about Nigeria has completely changed and somehow still remains exactly the same. Prisoners of conscience languish in DSS cells with the government unapologetic about consistently flouting the law. Economic policies that are harming the citizenry but are justified under the umbrella of patriotism and now House of Representatives members like honourable Shina Peller are being manhandled and disgraced by the Nigerian Police.

The news first broke on Twitter that Shina Peller’s club Quilox had been shut down for noise pollution and traffic congestion. Dr. Frederick Odeinde, the state commissioner for transport put out a statement explaining the government’s action early Monday morning.

In the early hours of the morning, we received an urgent call from the public over the blockage of the road outside Quilox restaurant and night club on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road. This led to traffic congestion on that road. pic.twitter.com/fzVQcLGo1F — Frederic Oladeinde (@dr_oladeinde) December 23, 2019

The state government allegedly towed three cars from the street outside the club, cars that turned out to belong to high profile patrons. Where the problem began was when Honorable Shina Peller, who owns Quilox Club went to enquire about the cars at Maroko Police Station where they had been towed to and retrieve them. Reports differ, but according to the Nigerian police, Shina Peller allegedly brought thugs to harass the police officers at the station and forcefully reclaimed the cars. Akin Alabi, another member of the Nigerian legislature, voted in during the last elections alongside Shina Peller tells a different story.

So founder of Quilox and House of Representatives member, @ShinaPeller went to bail his customers that were illegally arrested… then the Police at Maroko police station detained him as well. Police brutality knows no status. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) December 23, 2019

Who ever is telling the truth right now seems far less significant to the fact that a sitting member of the Nigerian legislature was arrested like a common criminal and the only recourse another sitting member of the legislature sees is to call Segalink, a civilian to intervene in the case.

This is the Nigeria that we live in, isn’t it time we all started saying something?