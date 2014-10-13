Shocking revelation: Nigerian pastors practice occultism in the church

by Azubuike Azikiwe

“Many pastors are practicing occultism in the church.” Those are the shocking revelations made by Apostle Anselm Madubuko, the General Overseer of Revival Assembly Church.

In a recent interview with Yes Magazine, Madubuko disclosed that many pastors are simply actors, who fake and forge testimonies to get money and power.

He said, “It is painful for me to see what so many pastors are doing. So many of them are practising occultism in the church. They do all this for the love of money, power, for fame and they have compromised their faith. They are acting films on the pulpit, forging miracles and faking testimonies and unfortunately, people are falling victims”.

Madubuko, while failing to mention names, said that the pastors take advantage of their congregation’s problems to exploit them financially.

“They talk about Jonathan’s success, claiming they are responsible for it. These people may know your problems, but they don’t have the solutions, because they are not from God. They use and take advantage of your problems to siphon you and that is the most painful aspect. But for all the true servants of God who are genuinely called by God, I pray that God would keep them and give them the power to establish more churches, because we don’t have enough churches yet. We are over 150 million people. So, we need more churches to cater for the souls that are perishing”.