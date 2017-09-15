Why were you silent on Nnamdi Kanu’s calls for war? | Garba Shehu replies Ezekwesili

The Presidency has berated former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, for accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of being a tribal leader.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement on Thursday.

Shehu’s statement was in response to Ezekwesili’s warning to the President not to alienate the Igbos with the ongoing Operation Python Dance.

Shehu said the former minister failed to caution or speak against Nnamdi Kanu who has been inciting war for months.

The statement read in part, “The Presidency has advised the co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls group, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, to demonstrate a great sense of responsibility in the face of national security challenges posed by the IPOB incendiary propaganda designed to cause civil unrest in the country.

“A prominent influencer like Mrs. Ezekwesili has a moral and patriotic duty not to give ammunition to any violent group that seems determined to pursue its separatist agitation through reckless and destructive methods.”

The statement added, “While it is convenient for the civil society activist to condemn the military and the government of President Buhari, Mrs. Ekekwesili didn’t find it appropriate, even once, to criticise the dangerous and violent propaganda being propagated by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Oby, as they call her, tweets on everything. Why was she silent on this one?

“The attacks on soldiers and policemen by IPOB supporters were most irresponsible, indefensible and reckless and nobody in her position should elevate mobs to the status of rock stars for the sake of playing to the gallery.”