Simon Harry: The 8 months data icon who has joined the statistic

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has confirmed the death of the Statistician-General of the Federation (SGF), Dr Simon Harry.

Director, Communication and Public Relations Department, Ichedi Joel, confirmed Harry’s passage saying, “it is not a rumour anymore, the SG is dead, he died from an illness,” Punch Newspaper reports. Ichedi had earlier denied reports of Harry’s death which was published by an online news platform.

Go deeper: The deceased reportedly fell sick last Saturday, and was immediately and was receiving treatment before he died.

“The Board, management and staff of National Bureau of Statistics(NBS), with a deep sense of loss, announce the passing on of the Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of NBS, Dr. Simon Harry, in the early hours of today, Wednesday, April 13th 2022 after a brief illness.”

“The deceased was happily married and his marriage is blessed with children,” the statement read in part.

Who is Simon Harry?

Dr Simon Harry was the Statistician-General of the NBS before his death

Dr Simon Harry, an indigene of Plateau, was born on March 15, 1965, in Lishin – Jengre of Plateau.

He attended L.E.A. Primary School, Tuddai, Kaduna (1974 – 1980); Amo Community Secondary School, Katako Jengre, Plateau (1980 – 1985; from where he obtained his first school leaving certificate and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificates respectively.

Dr Harry was admitted into the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (1987 – 1990) and graduated with a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) honours degree in Economics, after which he earned his Post-Graduate Diploma in Statistics from the University of Ibadan in 1997. Dr Harry later attended the University of Abuja from 2014 – 2017 for his Master of Science (M.Sc) degree in Economics and also his PhD in Economics.

He started his public career in 1992 when he joined the erstwhile Federal Office of Statistics Statistician. He then rose through the ranks to become a director. Dr Harry was a member of many professional bodies in Nigeria and abroad.

He had almost three decades of statistical experience.

His appointment that lasted only eight months

Dr Simon Harry

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, approved Dr Harry’s appointment as chief executive of the NBS in August 2021, after the two-term historic reign of Dr. Yemi Kale as SGF.

He contributed to the reform of the Nigerian Statistical System which resulted in the creation and establishment of state bureaus of statistics at the sub-national level.

Before then, he contributed to several reform initiatives including the reform of the then Federal Office of Statistics which was transformed into the current National Bureau of Statistics.

Reactions

The President, in a statement published on the official Twitter handle of the Presidency, said: “The President affirms that with his appointment in August 2021, Dr Harry ensured that the organisation where he had put in three decades continued to be relevant in taking crucial decisions in the country, urging colleagues in the field of data gathering and analysis, especially at the NBS, to take solace in the fact that having risen to the pinnacle of his career, the late Dr Harry put in his best in the service of the country.”

@KanzahOfJos: “Simon Harry was appointed as Statistician-General of the Federation about seven months ago. The staff of the NBS will testify that he was already making changes. Rest in power, Iroko!”

@FagbemiTE: “God! Dr Simon Harry‘s death is so PAINFUL. We were already see changes at the Bureau now this!”

@yinkanubi: “Wow! I’m really struggling to come to terms with this sad news about Simon Harry. How? Just like that?”

The reports of his death did not include his illness, and it may have just been the failure of the health system; although we imagine he must have been given the best, considering his position as Statistician-General.

Dr Harry joins the list of prominent Nigerians, including Yoruba comic act, Dejo Tunfulu; ‘Ekwueme’ Crooner, Osinachi Nwachukwu; Fuji musician, Easy Sawaba, who have died in 2022.