Doyenne Circle’s “Ada The Country” returns on stage this Easter

Theatregoers are set to have an exciting experience this Easter as Doyenne Circle’s musical, “Ada The Country” is set to return on stage. The musical which highlights the power of the Nigerian woman; her autonomy, resourcefulness and might, is set to come alive at the Shell Hall of the MUSON Centre, Lagos from April 15th to April 18th, 2022.

“Ada The Country,” tells the story of Ada, a character played by ace Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, who loses her 9-month-old daughter and property in a fire incident which she barely survives herself. The traumatic experience sends her into depression but with the support of women across different generations, who have been through such harrowing experiences, she is able to walk through a process of restoration.

Directed by the multi-award-winning producer cum actor, Kemi Lala Akindoju and written by award-winning writer, poet and performer, Titilope Sonuga, the all-female cast musical underscores the message of hope amid loss, friendship amid loneliness and strength amid despair. It also explores the journey of the girl child from birth, through childhood and adulthood, all the way to motherhood.

“This musical presents a cocktail of messages and emotions. Through the women, we dive into themes of ambition, faith, sisterhood, marriage, motherhood, but ultimately of healing and hope. Each generation of a woman speaks into and out of the next, painting a picture of what it truly means to be alive and a woman in Nigeria today.

“There is no better time than now for women’s voices to be re-echoed. We are in a time when the voices of progressive women across the world continue to influence economic, political and societal decisions. Even more tellingly, we are seeing over and over that women are taking ownership and working hard to build themselves, their families, the society and indeed the world they desire,” Kemi Lala remarked about the stage play. “Ada The Country” features veterans and rising stars in the Nollywood industry bringing all their talent to stage ranging from music, acting to dancing. These include Patience Ozokwor, Joke Silva, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Chioma Chigul Omeruah, Lala Akindoju, Oluchi Odii, Tosin Adeyemi, Imoh Eboh among others.

ABOUT DOYENNE CIRCLE

Doyenne Circle seeks to mentor and motivate women, challenging them to be better than their best in everything from career to relationship and lifestyle through storytelling