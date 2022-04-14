Tinubu declares that he “never lost a single election”; INEC says 45% voter registrations invalid | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

45% of new voter registrations invalid – INEC

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

42% of new voter registrations invalid – INEC

The commission, through its National Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu yesterday, said it discovered 1,390,519 invalid registrations in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). Prof. Yakubu, who disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja, said this amounts to 45 per cent of the 2,523,458 completed registration.

He identified multiple registration and incomplete data as the reasons for the invalid voter registrations.

“This development is worrisome because of the time and resources expended in handling these cases. Even more disturbing are the strong indications that some of our staff may be complicit in facilitating these infractions, notwithstanding stern warnings,” Yakubu said.

NASU, SSANU to announce indefinite strike

Through their spokesperson, Prince Adeyemi, during a news conference on Wednesday, in Abuja, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) say they will embark on an indefinite strike, on the expiration of the current two-week warning strike that began last Sunday.

The union’s demands include the inconsistencies in payment with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System(IPPIS), non-payment of Earned Allowances, non-payment of arrears of the National Minimum Wage and its consequential adjustment.

Others are poor funding of state universities, delay in the renegotiation of the 2009 agreements, non-release of white papers of visitation panels, and non-payment of retirement benefits to outcome members, among others.

Northern elders ask Buhari to resign over insecurity

The Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made the call in a statement.

The group said, “The administration of President Buhari does not appear to have answers to the challenges of security to which we are exposed. We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security.

“Our Constitution has provisions for leaders to voluntarily step down if they are challenged by personal reasons or they prove incapable of leading.”

Bola Tinubu declares that he “never lost a single election”

He made this known in Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, during an event tagged: ‘Retrospecting Democratic Journey in Nigeria’, organised for Speakers, Deputy Speakers, ex-Speakers and ex-deputy Speakers of Houses of Assembly. The theme was: ‘The Legislature, Changing Times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey’.

Tinubu said, “As I need Nigeria, Nigeria needs me. I have been a good example of grit…daring, and resourceful, and I have never lost a single election. In the face of tyranny, I have survived the struggle for democracy – the twist and turns of it, including living in exile.

“I have contributed immensely, more than any other person running today. I equally have it better when it comes to legislative experience. I am married to a senator and I have allowed her to practice her religion.”

U.S. drops charges against Blessing Okagbare

The United States may have dropped ‘all charges’ against Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare, who is serving a 10-year ban over drugs offences, Guardian reports.

Okagbare was provisionally suspended for testing positive for human growth hormone in July 2021, just hours before her 100m semifinals at Tokyo Olympics. She was later handed a 10-year ban by the world anti-doping agency (WADA).

Okagbare was under investigation by an American agency for some other misdemeanours. The U.S. Federal authorities had searched Okagbare’s cellphone on her return to the country from the Tokyo Olympics and found she had frequently communicated with Eric Lira, a kinesiologist and naturopathic doctor, who was said to have brought ‘misbranded’ versions of the drugs to the U.S. from Central and South America before distributing them to athletes.