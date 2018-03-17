Many Nigerians didn’t know who Sope Aluko was until Black Panther, even though she has starred in major studio movies like Pitch Perfect 2 and Identity Thief, and scored recurring roles on television series on Netflix’s Bloodline, NBC’s Law & Order SVU and Parks & Recreation. Nigerian by heritage but raised in the UK, Sope played the Black Panther role of a shaman, a Wakandan spiritual leader under the teachings of Zuri (Forest Whitaker).

Now, the Black Panther actress has landed a role in Marvel’s Venom, Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff starring Academy Award-nominated actor Tom Hardy as the titular supervillain. Venom is the first stage in Sony attempting to craft its own Marvel universe, distinct from the established Marvel Cinematic Universe that has produced Black Panther, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers, and others.

According to Deadline, Sope Aluko will play an undisclosed role in the film and she joins other stars like Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slate. Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), Sony released a teaser trailer for Venom back in February, ahead of the film’s cinema release on October 5. It follows the story of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) who bonds with a sentient alien Symbiote, endowing him with powers. We are stanning for Sope Aluko on this one, and you can watch the teaser trailer below.