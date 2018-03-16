Covenant University Alumni Career Fair 2018 in partnership with Dragnet Solutions

The Career Fair is an annual event organized by Covenant University Alumni Association.

The Career Fair is aimed at creating a platform for employers to meet with and recruit talents (experienced, fresh graduates and talented Undergraduates) from the prestigious Covenant University.

We usually organize the Career fair to express the authenticity of our potentials and values as Covenant University Graduates for employers to see. From history, we have received positive feedback from employers as valuable assets to their organizations.

The platform also provides a good opportunity to interact with professional and competitive minds from various business industries.

Theme: The future of Career; Changing Dynamics and Adaptability

Venue: Anchor Event Center, Agidingbi, Ikeja by (9am-4pm)

Official Partners include DRAGNET and YNaija

Participants include, Andela, FMN,UPS, OLAM, RED, YNaija.com, EDC PAN ATLANTIC University, Greenwich Trust Limited, Meyer Paint, Cedar Express, GTL Registrars, Trustees and Properties, University of Derby, SOFTSHELL, , KIGENNI, Coventry University, UNILEVER, REALTOR.NG, PROPERTY OWNERS, SAHEL, INTERSWITCH, and SHELEADSAFRICA.