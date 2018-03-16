The Late 5: Court dismisses Melaye’s appeal against recall process, UEFA Champions League draw, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed an appeal by Dino Melaye, challenging the process of his recall.

A three-man panel of the appeal court also dismissed the suit which Melaye had filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge the validity of the recall process.

The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said he wept when he visited Benue State, where Fulani Herdsmen have been on rampage.

Adeboye said this when he visited Benue to condole with Governor Samuel Ortom.

“Of course, no man of God will see a mass burial anywhere and not feel the pains of the people affected.

“We want these killings to stop. Happily, we know someone who can stop it.

“He is the almighty God, He does not fail or compromise, He is the God of all.

“We will continue to call on Him to fight this battle and you can be assured that victory will be certain.”

The World Health Organisation has said it has deployed its personnel to contain the outbreak of Lassa fever in more than 18 states in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja by Charity Warigon, communication officer for WHO in Nigeria.

The statement said: “For the Lassa fever response, 271 are involved in active case search, 235 in contact tracing and 320 in community sensitisation activities in the 18 states active states.”

Borno State Police Command has alerted the residents of Maiduguri on the plans of insurgents to carry out bombing in the capital.

The statement was issued by the Borno State Commissioner of Police Mr. Damien Chukwu in Maiduguri.

He said the insurgents plans to use vehicles laden with IEEDs to carry out their evil missions.

The Independent National Electoral Commisdion (INEC) said it has discovered and dissolved illegal registration in Offa Local Government of Kwara State.

In a statement issued by INEC and signed by its Executive Secretary, Paul Aster said some unscrupulous persons are carrying out illegal registration of voters in Offa, in Kwara state.

And now, stories from around the world…

South Africa’s former President, Jacob Zuma, is to face prosecution for 16 charges of corruption, Chief Prosecutor Shaun Abrahams has confirmed.

Mr Abrahams said he believed there were “reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution”.

The charges – which Mr Zuma denies – include counts of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

Germany’s new interior minister has said he believes “Islam does not belong” to the country, in direct contrast with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Horst Seehofer has long been a vocal critic of Mrs Merkel’s refugee policies but has now taken up a key role at the heart of her new coalition.

His comments are seen as an effort to win back voters from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Manchester City will face Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final.

Liverpool inflicted City’s only Premier League defeat of the season at Anfield on 14 January.

Holders Real Madrid will face Italian champions Juventus – a repeat of the 2017 final which Real won 4-1 in Cardiff.

La Liga leaders Barcelona, who are looking to win the Champions League for the first time since 2015, face Roma, while Sevilla, who beat Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round, take on five-time European champions Bayern Munich.

Russia will expand its own “blacklist” of Americans in response to new US sanctions announced by the Trump administration, a Russian minister said Friday.

The Trump administration confirmed Thursday it was enacting the new sanctions on Russia, including individuals indicted last month by special counsel Robert Mueller, in a sweeping new effort to punish Moscow for its attempts to interfere in the 2016 US election.

The pedestrian bridge under construction near Florida International University was supposed to enhance safety — letting walkers and cyclists cross a busy eight-lane street with less worry after a vehicle last year struck and killed an FIU student.

Instead, it collapsed Thursday, months before it was to open, crushing cars below, killing at least six people and leaving investigators with the difficult task of trying to figure out why it happened and who might be held responsible.