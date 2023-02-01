Stop copying Asake’s style – Portable tells Seyi Vibez

Afrobeats wunderkind Seyi Vibez has been called out by Nigerian street music superstar Portable for allegedly ripping off the sound of Afrobeats legend Asake.

On January 31st, 2023, Portable posted yet another controversial outburst to his Instagram account, in which he accused trending musician Seyi Vibez of ripping off Asake’s sound.

Portable claims that Seyi Vibez is plagiarizing Asake’s work by emulating his musical style and methods. According to Portable, the popular musician recently created a music video for his smash single “Chance” directed by TG Omori in an obvious rip-off of Asake.

Later in the video, Portable advises Seyi Vibez and the other performers to stop making music altogether if they can’t maintain their own unique style.

Like many other followers on social media, Portable seemed to think that Seyi Vibez was only copying Asake’s style. Because of their musical and aesthetic similarities, their admirers have begun discussing which of the two is superior.

With the release of his new ‘EP Memory Card’, 2023 has gotten off to a smashing start for Seyi Vibez. He also gave hints about new music on the same day that Asake released his first single of 2023, “Yoga.”

There is no sign that the constant comparison between the two will cease any time soon.