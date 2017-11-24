Stop persecuting Patience Jonathan | NANS tells EFCC

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), zone B has said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is persecuting former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

Pedro Obi, coordinator of the zone spoke to reporters in Ondo on Thursday.

Obi said the EFCC has refused to obey the court ruling which ordered the unfreezing of the accounts belonging to Jonathan’s wife.

“We reject the persecution of the former first family in all ramifications, as the precedent that has been set by the EFCC in persecuting the former first family may cause an incumbent administration, who loses election in the future not to concede defeat, knowing well that political persecution lay ahead,” he said.

“This is a dangerous trend that must not be allowed to take root in the psyche of Nigerians. This is cancerous to our democratic development.

“As an intellectual and revolutionary based organization, NANS will continue to demand the strengthening of our democratic and financial institutions. We would not allow people to use the offices they occupy to score cheap political point and get at perceived enemies.

“It is important we remind the persecutors of the first family that ‘Persecution has not crushed it, power has not beaten it back, time has not abated its force, and, what is most wonderful of all, the abuses and treasons of its friends have not shaken its stability.”