Street Singer Portable Narrowly Escapes Death in Terrifying Car Accident

Controversial street singer Habeeb Olawunmi, popularly known as Portable, had a brush with death after a horrifying accident in his recently acquired G-Wagon. A video circulating on the internet showcases the extent of the car crash, as his once-gallant luxury Mercedes Benz now lies in ruins.

Taking to Instagram, Portable shared details of the incident with his fans. The accident occurred on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Osapa London, Lekki, during a heavy downpour while he was en route to his music studio.

Remaining optimistic, Portable expressed his gratitude to the Lord in his Instagram caption, stating that today presents an opportunity to improve and strive for better days ahead. He assured his fans that he is fine and thanked them for their support and prayers.

Addressing rumors surrounding his car acquisition, Portable dismissed allegations of involvement in “blood money” and clarified that the accident was a result of the rain and not supernatural forces. He confidently stated that his enemies’ attempts to bring harm upon him have failed, emphasizing that the car did not take his life.

Undeterred by the incident, Portable expressed his ambitions, sharing his desire to own a private jet and a house someday. He reassured his fans that he would continue creating music and promised new releases in the near future.

Despite his controversial image, Portable remains resilient and determined to succeed in his musical career. He believes that his talent and hard work will bring him the means to acquire a new vehicle and achieve his goals.

As Portable recovers from the traumatic accident, his fans can look forward to hearing new music from the street singer, who has shown an unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

