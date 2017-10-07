Tagbo had 10 shots of Tequila and passed out – Family friend

So the mystery begins to grow wings.

A family friend to the Tagbo Umeike family, Damilola Usman, in an interview with Punch on Wednesday, alleged Tagbo passed out after taking shots of tequila.

[ICYMI: Tagbo was my lover: Caroline Danjuma opens up]

He said, “Tagbo’s family is not ready to give out information now but once they are, we would contact you because the case is still at the police station and the investigation is still on-going. However, what happened was that we went to a joint together called the Shisha Room. In the Shisha Room, we had a competition of Tequila shot. Each person had to take 10 shots of Tequila and after the competition, Tagbo passed out. Nobody took him to the hospital because everybody was high already. We did not know that it was something serious.

“I learnt they went to the beach later and I think he passed out at the beach again. His friends that accompanied him to the beach did not attend to him on time but eventually when they suspected that there was something wrong, they allegedly dropped him in front of the hospital with his car,” he said.