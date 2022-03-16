This innovative phone feature enables you increase the ram size on your TECNO spark 8c! Here’s what it’s all about

Get in here guys! I’ve got some valuable gist to help your phones serve you better. If you’re a proud user of the TECNO Spark 8C, this is especially for you, as your smartphone experience is just about to get more exciting! TECNO has confirmed that all Spark 8C devices have received a virtual (aka OTA – Over the Air) update that carries a feature that allows for the expansion of the RAM on any Spark 8C smartphone by up to 100%!

A picture containing outdoor, person, tree, cellphoneDescription automatically generated

Called ‘Memory Fusion’, this innovative feature is a type of virtual expandable memory technology that simply allows you expand the RAM size of your TECNO Spark 8C in order to increase its performance. This works by dedicating a small unused part of the phone’s internal storage (aka “ROM” – Read-only memory) for RAM usage. To put this into context, the memory fusion enables you to expand the 2GB RAM variant of the Spark 8C to up to 4GB RAM, while the 3GB RAM Spark 8C variant could be expanded to up to 6GB of RAM. 

Graphical user interface, applicationDescription automatically generated

Random Access Memory (RAM) is a super-fast type of memory that stores the apps you frequently open or use, enabling you return to an app you’ve previously used and pick up right where you left off, without delay. Without the RAM, apps would close themselves when you switch to another app, clearly slowing you down because you have to re-open afresh any app you’ve previously used every time you move to another application.

Basically, the more RAM size your phone has, the more apps it can store for quick access, which translates to you being able to transition faster between apps, impacting your phone’s performance and response time. So if you’re wondering why the RAM is so important to deserve such attention, now you know why. 

How can I get the Memory Fusion feature on my TECNO Spark 8C? 

To enable memory fusion on the Spark 8C, there are two OTA (Over the Air) update versions – 032 & 034, that you would need to download and install. Your Spark 8C should typically notify you of the available updates, however, you can also manually check for them in “system update” which you can locate in your smartphone settings. The memory fusion function comes with the v.034 update, hence you would need to first download and install v.032, after which update 034 will be available for download/install. 

Graphical user interfaceDescription automatically generated

TECNO Spark 8C: Smartphone for the Vibrant Young Generation 

The Spark 8C is the smartphone for the passionate, vibrant and trendy youth who is on a budget. It has a futuristic and fashionable design, beautiful colour choices and feels great to hold, complementing its user to stand out stylishly within any circle. 

A picture containing person, indoor, wall, orangeDescription automatically generated

Spotting a 13-megapixel AI-enhanced dual camera that enables more detail in your photo, a 6.6-inch HD+ dot notch screen, 90-hertz refresh rate (on the 3 & 4GB RAM models only), and a 5000mAh battery amongst other specs, the Spark 8C is that budget smartphone that comes with many specifications found mostly on mid-range devices, making it arguably the market’s best budget smartphone. 

A group of smart phonesDescription automatically generated with low confidence

The Spark 8C comes in Turquoise Cyan, Magnet Black, Iris Purple and Diamond Grey, and is available at all authorised TECNO retail outlets nationwide at the recommended retail price of NGN66,000 for the 64+3GB model and NGN 59,500 for the 64+2GB model. 

