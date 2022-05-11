Tems become first Nigerian to debut at No. 1 on billboard 100; world’s first malaria vaccine coming to Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

TUC threatens strike over ASUU strike – again

Tems become first Nigerian to debut at No. 1 on billboard 100

World’s first malaria vaccine coming to Nigeria, others in Sub-Saharan Africa

Nigeria to end ₦500bn annual medical tourism — FG

Nigerian Army denies pampering repentant terrorists

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

In early March, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) expressed solidarity with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

In a statement, TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye in Abuja, said, “Everything must be done to dispense with this impasse within two weeks, to avoid a situation where the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria will embark on a solidarity strike with the University Teachers and their Students. Government must engage ASUU in constructive negotiations to find a lasting solution to their complaints without further delay.”

Now, the union, in a statement Tuesday, signed by its President, called on Federal Government to immediately resolve all lingering issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or be ready for industrial action.

Tems

Tems has made history as the first Nigerian artist to debut No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her feature on Future’s Wait For U, which also features Drake.

In the music video for Wait For You, released last week, Future experiences relationship issues in medieval times, and Drake rides a horse.

See Wait For U below:

World’s first malaria vaccine coming to Nigeria, others in Sub-Saharan Africa

Currently, one million children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi have received at least one dose of the first malaria vaccine known as RTS,S/AS01E and marketed under the brand name Mosquirix.

Findings from the World Health Organisation (WHO), pilot study in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, showed that the pioneering vaccine caused a significant reduction in severe malaria and hospitalisation among vaccinated children.

According to John Bawa, Africa lead for vaccine implementation at Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), the findings pave the way for an expanded distribution scheme that will see countries like Mozambique, Nigeria and Zambia receive the vaccines.

Nigeria to end ₦500bn annual medical tourism — FG

The Federal Government says with the coming up of affordable world class health facilities, Nigeria will soon put an end to the over ₦500 billion being spent on medical tourism annually.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said this on Tuesday in Lagos at a media tour of Duchess International Hospital, a 100-bed state-of-the-art multi-specialist healthcare facility.

Speaking after a tour of the hospital, the minister said with more world class healthcare facilities like Duchess Hospital coming on stream, Nigeria is set become a destination for medical tourists.

Nigerian Army denies pampering repentant terrorists

The Nigerian Army has denied ever pampering repentant terrorists, saying Boko Haram members surrendering were only treated humanely in line with the provisions of the law.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme Monday night, the Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Chris Musa, said, “we are not pampering them, we are just being in line with the statutory laws on the ground and that is why we ensure that all those that have been profiled are brought in and kept secure.’’