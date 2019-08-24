TFAA Alumnus, Jake Okechukwu Effoduh inspires new fashion collection to promote climate change adaptation and mitigation

Lawyer and TFAA Alumnus, Jake Effoduh has just released his fashion collection to demonstrate “sustainable fashion.” Announcing the production of his fashion debut in collaboration with bespoke fashion company, April9ine, Effoduh spoke about the inspiration for his work.

“By recycling fabrics; using only environmentally-friendly materials; and, cutting down on production waste by thirty percent, we are proving that the fashion industry can contribute to climate change adaptation in a big way.”

This Fall/Harmattan collection named “The Sage” showcases designs that according to Effoduh portray the globalization of fashion by demonstrating the creativity that can comes from inter-cultural engagement.

Speaking to the press, the CEO of April9ine, Aluwaye Ilegar said: “Having known Okechukwu Effoduh for 13 years, my team and I are inspired by his personality and his dedication to human rights. I am honored to have a great man represent our brand.”

The outfits as displayed at the release of the collection in Abuja, have designs that are noticeably fusing several cultures and symbols. “The creative objective was to promote cultural collaboration between both First and Third World fashions whilst preserving the uniqueness of individuality and cosmopolitanism. This is something that Mr. Effoduh embodies” Ilegar adds.

Effoduh’s commitment to climate change adaptation and mitigation stems from his role as a Climate Reality Leader trained by former U.S Vice President, Al Gore in 2018. “I believe that every outfit should be able to tell a story, and perhaps a story beyond the self. Our clothes should not come at the cost of people or our planet. It starts one Kaftan; one collection,” said Effoduh.

Effoduh Okechukwu is the winner of The Future Awards Africa Prize for Advocacy in 2014. He is a lawyer and partner of Praxis & Gnosis Law. He obtained his Bachelors from the University of Abuja, and holds Masters degrees in law from the University of Oxford, and the Osgoode Hall Law School respectively. He is a World Economic Forum Global Shaper.