Who’s in and who’s out? Here are our top 10 Senators for August

It’s been six months after February 23 National Assembly election with 109 Senatorial seats occupied and Senators sworn in. The All Progressives Congress (APC) maintains a commanding lead in the upper legislative chamber with the inauguration of Benjamin Uwajumogu, and former Borno governor Kashim Shettima returning as a Senator representing Borno Central. In perspective, APC has 64 seats while the opposition party PDP holds on to 44 seats. It’s also worth mentioning that the Young Progressive Party has just a Senator representing its party in the ninth assembly. Here are our top 10 Senators for August:

10. Umar Suleiman Sadiq

Umar Suleiman Sadiq became the Senator-elect for Kwara North Senatorial District with 98, 170 votes to defeat Zakari Mohammed of PDP that polled 33, 364 votes. And to show the dominance of the APC, candidates of the APC in Kwara won all the three Senatorial seats in the state.

The Senator representing Oyo North in the National Assembly and the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s National Assembly election, Abdulfatai Buhari, has been declared the winner of the election that took place on Saturday.

9. Abdulfatai Buhari

The Senator representing Oyo North and a candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdulfatai Buhari was declared winner, making him the first Senator to win election twice in Oyo North Senatorial District.

8. Benjamin Uwajumogu

Although his opponent in the February 23 election, Patrick Ndubueze, had claimed that the election was inconclusive, Benjamin Uwajumogu was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of Imo-North Senatorial district.

7. Orji Uzor Kalu

As a member of the APC and a newly-minted Senator, former governor of Abia Orji Uzor Kalu has ambitiously declared his interest in running for deputy Senate President, a position now occupied by Ovie Omo Agege. We’ll see where this ambition takes him.

6. Teslim Kolawole Folarin

Eight years after losing return ticket as a two-term senator and majority leader of the Senate between 2007-2011, Teslim Kolawole Folarin has been declared the winner of the Oyo Central Senatorial election conducted on Saturday.

Folarin, erstwhile chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2017. He won the senatorial ticket of the APC and eventually emerged winner.

5. Rochas Okorocha

Representing Imo West, APC’s Rochas Okorocha and former governor of Imo had his certificate initially withdrawn after the electoral umpire INec said the issuing officer declared the result under duress after the February 23 elections. This caused a lot of controversy.

4. Ike Ekweremadu

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu was recently in the news when members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked him while attending a forum in Germany. Ekweremadu represents Enugu-West.

3. Ifeanyi Ubah

Back in June, Ifeanyi Ubah emerged as the National Leader of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and he’s currently the only senator representing the party. His constituency is Anambra-South.

2. Remi Tinubu

Oluremi Tinubu returns for the ninth Senate, one of the few female senators in the new Ahmed Lawal-led dispensation. One of the interesting peaks in her Senatorial journey was being part of the disciplinary committee interrogating Senator Elisha Abbo for beating up a woman in in an adult store.

1. Ahmed Lawan

After polling 79 votes to beat Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, Yobe North Senator Ahmed Lawan emerged as president of the ninth senate back in June. Trying to inculcate transparency in his leadership, Ahmed revealed his monthly salary to be N750, 000, although this somewhat stirred conversations on other benefits that Senators don’t feel inclined to account for.