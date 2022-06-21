The 7 names President Buhari appointed to replace resigned ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed seven new ministers.

The president wrote to the Senate seeking confirmation of the nominated ministers, and his letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of the plenary on Tuesday.

The newly appointed ministers are to replace ministers who had resigned to contest for other offices.

Some ministers who resigned are Rotimi Amaechi (Minister of Transportation), Godswill Akpabio (Minister of Niger Delta Affairs), Ogbonnaya Onu (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation) and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (Minister of State for Education) who contested for the presidential primary.

Others are Uche Ogar (Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development) who contested and won the fractional Abia governorship primary and Tayo Alasoadura (Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs) who contested and lost the APC senatorial primary.

They resigned in accordance with the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act which states that “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

After their resignation, President Buhari noted “that the departure of some cabinet members has undoubtedly created a vacuum that should be filled”.

According to Buhari, the “appointments would be made without delay so that the business of governance will not suffer.”

The new appointees are:

Henry Ikechukwu – Abia

Umana Umana – Akwa Ibom

Ekuma Joseph – Ebonyi

Goodluck Obia – Imo

Umar Yakub – Kano

Ademola Adegorioye – Ondo

Odo Udi – Rivers

The new ministers will be screened on another legislative day.

President Buhari, in the letter, explained that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 147 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

No woman or young Nigerian is on the list.