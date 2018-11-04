The Big 5: Amosun replies Oshiomhole, you did ‘offshore rigging’ in Ogun; Fayose sacked as PDP Leader | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The public altercation between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun continued on Saturday as the Governor slammed the chairman over his statement that he was positioning himself as an emperor.

In a statement by the Ogun Information Commissioner, Adedayo Adeneye, Amosun queried “why the same scenario that was acceptable in Lagos but regarded as self-help in Ogun State?” stressing that Oshiomhole himself was elected National Chairman of the APC by consensus arrangement which witnessed all other contestants to the office being prevailed upon to step down for him.”

“In his conduct, Oshiomhole is opening a new chapter in the history of elections in Nigeria, a situation where a gang of desperate politicians will sit somewhere in another state and write the result of an election that never took place; what our people creatively refer to as `Offshore Rigging!’” the statement read in part.

Stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti, on Saturday removed former Governor Ayo Fayose as the leader of the opposition party in the state and affirmed Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi, as the new leader of the PDP in Ekiti and the Southwest, being the party’s highest ranking political office holder in the state and geo-political zone.

The decision formed part of the resolutions reached at Ekiti PDP Stakeholders Meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, which was attended by serving and former political office holders, with Olujimi clarifying to reporters after the meeting while Fayose was excluded from the meeting.

“We knew what he might have passed through by staying in detention and we know it might not be easy for him to attend this meeting, so there is no faction at all in our party. My being appointed the Leader does not mean there is crisis,” she said.

The Federal Government has said it will continue negotiations on the national minimum wage with organized labour on Sunday, in the interest of the nation to find a solution to the minimum wage impasse.

According to a statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the meeting involving organised labour, the organised private sector and government will hold at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha by 6 p.m.

The meeting he said would be followed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday at the same venue.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday said that the Federal Government had achieved a lot in all sectors of human development and democratic process, stressing that the present administration has sanctioned a lot of impunity and grand corruption that have been defined to public office in Nigeria.

Osinbajo who disclosed this while speaking at the 2017/2018 Barewa Old Boys Association annual lecture in Sokoto, added that the present administration under leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari had recorded tremendous success in the areas of security, agriculture, judiciary, legislature, among others.

“There is not a single state in Nigeria that is not undergoing a measure of FG project under the ministry of power, works and Housing,” he said.

The Federal Government has warned Nigerian elites against misleading citizens through their unguarded utterances, adding that “law enforcement agencies would fish out people who make inciting statements, instigate civil disobedience, broadcast hate speeches or stir strife, riot and rebellion and bring them to book.”

Director of Corporate Communications, National Universities Commission, Ibrahim Yakasai, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the Convocation ceremony of the University of Uyo, on Saturday issued the warning, noting that development and progress could not thrive in a hate-filled and divisive society

“I want to be very clear and equivocal, that the Federal Government will never condone or tolerate incendiary remarks from any person or group of persons, which are meant to harass, intimidate, cause fear and spread hate, no matter how highly placed such a person is.” he said.

And stories from around the world:

North Korea has warned the United States it will “seriously” consider returning to a state policy aimed at building nuclear weapons if Washington does not end tough economic sanctions against the impoverished regime. (AFP)

The top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, said on Sunday Iran would resist and defeat a U.S. “psychological war” and sanctions against its vital oil sector. (Reuters)

Voters in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia have taken part in a referendum on whether to remain part of France or become independent, as part of a deal promised them two decades ago after a violent campaign by separatists from the indigenous Kanak people. (BBC)

Brexit has “undermined” the landmark Good Friday Agreement, which in 1998 ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said, adding that the UK’s split from the European Union was “fraying” the relationship between Britain and Ireland and risked dividing communities in Northern Ireland (Al Jazeera) France’s far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party jumped ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s LREM for the first time in a poll of voting intentions for May 2019 European Parliament elections. (Reuters)