The Big 5: Buhari 2019, Military Strike Force neutralises terrorists, and other stories

Good morning.

Here are the top 5 stories you should monitor today:

Troops of the Mobile Strike Force deployed to the Operation Lafiya Dole neutralised several Boko Haram insurgent on Monday, according to a statement by the Army.

The Nigerian Army spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in the statement, “Many terrorists escaped with gun wounds in a successful ambush at Firgi-Banki junction road in Borno’’.

The Mobile Strike Team was recently inaugurated by Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, through the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafia Dole, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, with the mandate of securing the Main Supply Routes of the terrorists in addition to conducting limited clearance operations.

_____

In Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, a “crowd” of pro-Buhari supporters held a rally in support of Buhari and the APC-led central government ahead of 2019.

The acting state Chairman of APC, Eze Nwachukwu, said the rally was to drum up support for the people-oriented programmes and policies of the present administration, stressing that the anti-graft war of the administration had redeemed the image of the country in the international community.

“We are calling for more support for Mr President, while urging him to avail himself for 2019 to enable him to consolidate on the many achievements so far recorded by his administration,” he said.

_____

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Monday said he does not want to live up to 120 years on earth.

“It is not how long you live but how well you spend your life, I don’t want to be 120 years old, longevity is good but there is a limit,” he said while addressing a congregation at the birthday service of Pastor Yerima El-Samaila of the Faith Foundation Church in Niger state.

_____

Igbos residing in the Southwest part of Nigeria have dissociated themselves from the statement credited to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who called Yorubas fools.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, Ezendigbo of Oyo State, Alex Anozie, said Igbos living in Southwest Nigeria had no reason to call the Yorubas fools because they had been happily and peacefully living with the Yorubas for years

_____

The Federal Government is raking in the cash. From January to July this year the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), generated the sum of N2.11 trillion as revenue through tax collection.

The agency made the disclosure on Monday in a report. Details of the report showed that N720.28 billion was collected as Petroleum Profit Tax while the Value Added Tax revenue collected in the same period was N548.22 billion.

The Federal Government also collected the sum of N679.9 billion as Company Income Tax and N91.4 billion as Education Tax in the first seven months of the year.