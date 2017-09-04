I don’t want to live up to 120 years – Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Monday said he does not want to live up to 120 years on earth.

Adeboye said this while addressing a large congregation in Minna, Niger state at the birthday service held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre in honour of Pastor Yerima El-Samaila of the Faith Foundation Church.

“It is not how long you live but how well you spend your life, I don’t want to be 120 years old, longevity is good but there is a limit.

“People don’t want to die because they don’t know where they are going, I know where I am going, I have seen heaven, I have seen my house in heaven, I know what is waiting for me there, heaven is beautiful, and I can’t wait to go.

“I want to finish what I have to do here and finish it well, any of us can go at any moment we have to get ready for home.”

He advised men of God to ‘stop playing church and become committed to the almighty God and do their utmost so that when they are leaving they can also say they have fulfilled their purpose’.