We will build our future with our hands – Trump commemorates labour day

Its the 2017 America Labour Day and President Trump is not keeping quiet about it.

Labour Day in the United States is a public holiday celebrated on every first Monday in September. The day honours the American Labour Movement and the contributions that workers have made to the strength, prosperity, laws and well-being of the country. It is the Monday of the long weekend which is known as Labour Day Weekend and is considered the unofficial end of summer in the United States.

President Trump has however taken to his popular Twitter page to express his feelings and essence of the day. The President wrote this evening, “We are building our future with American hands, American labour, American iron, aluminium and steel. Happy #LaborDay!”

We are building our future with American hands, American labor, American iron, aluminum and steel. Happy #LaborDay! pic.twitter.com/lyvtNfQ5IO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2017