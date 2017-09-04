IGP orders arrest of Catholic priest killers

Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has ordered the Imo state Commissioner of police, Chris Ezike, to arrest the killers of Rev Fr Cyriacus Onunkwo of the Orlu Catholic diocese.

Onunkwo was kidnapped and killed on Friday at Amaifeke in Orlu town.

His corpse was later found at Omumma, in the Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

While speaking on Monday, Ezeike said the IGP has ordered him to apprehend the perpetrators.

Ezike said, “The Inspector General of police is pained by this said development. He has therefore asked the Technical Intelligence Unit to assist the command in bringing the culprits to book.

“A post mortem on the corpse is most desirable because there was no machete cuts on his body , the crime is very unusual. His car was not taken. I have asked my men to bring every hypothesis on the table.”

He added, “I call on the members of the public to assist the police in unravelling the circumstances behind the kidnap and death of the priest who was returning to bury his father.

“The Inspector General of police is worried and we in IMO State are equally worried. We have swung into action. We are not relenting. God’s willing we will bring the killers to justice. “