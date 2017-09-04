British politicians blasts Barnier over defaming comments

The EU’s chief negotiator is facing vehement opposition from British politicians following a defaming insinuation he made over the weekend which has raised questions about his approach from some inside the Brussels caucus, UK Express reports.

Mr Barnier at a conference in Italy told reporters that it was his job to “teach the British people and others what leaving the EU means” – a statement interpreted by some as a thinly-veiled punishment threat.

Barnier, therefore, this morning he defended his remarks, saying “they had been misinterpreted and taken out of context from a private meeting”.

The EU’s chief negotiator tweeted: “I said: Brexit = occasion to explain single market benefits in all countries, incl my own. We do not want to ‘educate’ or ‘teach lessons’.”

This latest war of words would only add more fuel to the burning fire between both sides of the Brexit negotiations table. Mr Barnier and his UK counterpart David Davis were openly at disagreement during a tense press conference at the end of the latest round of talks on Thursday.

Following the deadlock, the EU framed Britain for being unprogressive and said there was only little or no progress recorded during the negotiations – an assertion Mr Davis branded silly.

The bone of contention resulting to the heated polity is the mandate of the EU to sort divorce issues and bill payment before trade talks can begin – a policy which does not rest well with British officials.

British non-compliance with Barnier’s proposal has angered the French official, who furiously warned last week that anybody trying to get him to budget “one iota” from his current position was “wasting their time”. It can be said that, his fury prompted him to spew the words that birthed the latest fiasco. He told delegates in Italy that, “it was time to ‘educate’ the UK about the price it would pay for leaving the EU club”.

Notable amongst those who bemoaned Barnier’s statement highly influential Tory MEPS, David Campbell-Barnnerman who compared the EU Chief’s remarks to those made by East German politicians and accused him of trying to drive a wedge between Britain and the EU.

He said: “Barnier’s threat to ‘educate’ the British on the danger of leaving the Single Market smacks more of the DDR [East Germany] than the EU. Why not build a wall too?”

Also, Tory MP for South West Wiltshire, Andrew Murrison said angrily: “If Michel Barnier wants to ‘educate’ UK public on risks of quitting single market, will he be ‘educating’ EU on risks of no UK trade deal?”

Another politician, UK leadership frontrunner Jane Collins said the Frenchman’s outburst “sounded like the words of a bully” and also accused him of plotting to “extort” money from British taxpayers.

“This is just another way the EU are trying to exhort money out of the British taxpayer. They think the longer they drag it out, the more desperate we will be for a deal and will accept any terms” – she stressed.

Collins then added, “Well, Mr Barnier, I’ve news for you. The British people won’t be blackmailed and we won’t be coughing up billions to pay for a trade deal with a few countries whose influence is declining when there is a whole world to trade with”.