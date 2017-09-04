Resolve security issues or get banned | US tells Nigerian airlines

The United States Federal Aviation administration has said it would ban Nigerian airlines if they reuse to resolve specified security issues within 65 days.

The ultimatum was given on August 24, after US FAA officials carried out an audit for the renewal of Nigeria’s category one safety status.

The audit looks at areas such as

effective and efficient aviation regulations, operational state civil aviation systems and safety oversight functions and technical personnel qualification.

John Ojikutu, member of Aviation Round Table (ART) and CEO of Centurion Securities, told BusinessDay that, “Many stakeholders would probably be asking; what is the necessity for the certification when the industry was already classified category one?” he said.

“What many do not know, however, is that the classification of Nigeria as Category one, was meant only for the NCAA Regulations and oversight competence, the way university academic programs are rated or accredited by the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC).

“Unfortunately, the NCAA is like a university that has been long accredited but has not been able to graduate a student. The NCAA, in spite of its category one status classification in 2010 and even today in 2017 after its reclassification, has not been able to give certification to a single airport among the over 28 federal and state airports in the country.”