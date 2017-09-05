Entertainment Roundup: Wizkid cancels upcoming shows due to poor health; Lil Wayne “is doing fine” after suffering seizures | More stories

Here are the stories that caused major buzz in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are certain to still rule headlines today.

Wizkid cancels tour due to poor health

It was another emotional day for Wizkid’s fans yesterday.

The Starboy shared a series of tweets announcing he’d be moving his tour dates and cancelling others due to ill health.

Wiz who was billed to perform at the Budweiser Made in America festival in Philadelphia alongside Tiwa Savage apologised for not making it there as well.

Recall that the singer cancelled a Lagos concert that was scheduled to hold in December 2016 for the same reasons too.

As long as his fans are good, we’re good too. Get well soon, Wiz!

Lil Wayne hospitalized after suffering seizures

But he’s doing fine now, according to a series of tweets his daughter shared yesterday.

TMZ had earlier reported that the rapper was “hospitalized Sunday in Chicago after he was found unconscious in his hotel room at the Westin on Michigan Avenue after suffering at least one seizure.”

He suffered another seizure at the hospital and doctors advised that he remained at the hospital causing his appearance at a Vegas show to be cancelled.

Wayne said in 2012, “I’m prone to seizures. This isn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I’ve had a bunch of seizures, y’all just never hear about them.”

Between Akpororo, Yung6ix and a N3.9 million receipt

At comedy concert, Ajebo Unleashed on Sunday, comedian Akpororo made rapper Yung6ix the subject of one of his jokes and though it made for a good laugh, the rapper isn’t taking it well.

Weeks ago, Yung6ix took to social media to share a receipt showing he spent N3.9 million on drinks at the club in one night.

At the show, Akpororo said the rapper should have spent that amount on buying himself a hit track rather than drinks in this recession. Ouch!

@akpororo throws an open shade to @yung6ix at #AjeboUnleashed2017 A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Here’s how Yung6ix reacted:

Does Akpororo’s joke count as hate though?