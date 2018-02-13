The Big 5: Okorocha endorses son-in-law as successor, Ganduje promises 5 million votes for Buhari in 2019 and other stories

These are the stories from Nigeria you should be monitoring today.

The governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, has named his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu as his successor in 2019.

The governor at a meeting with members of the APC from Owerri Municipal Council Area, said his decision to support Nwosu is informed by the fact that he has leadership qualities.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulaziz Yari Monday, said the creation of state police would help in addressing the spate of insecurity in the country.

He said, “Today, we have reiterated the position of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the position of the security summit, that there is a need for the state police; we can say it is the only answer.”

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has asked the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to expose criminal herdsmen among them.

Sanusi said not all herdsmen are criminals.

The Emir said we should avoid “ethnic profiling” whenever a crime is committed.

JAMB has described the viral story of a Snake swallowing N36 million from the Benue office, as a case of cock and bull.

The Body’s Spokesman, Franklin Benjamin, said the Snake dimension is an attempt to cover a pure case of criminality and fraud.

The governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, last night, has assured that in the 2019 general elections, the state electorate will deliver five million votes to President Muhammadu Buhari.

And stories from around the world…

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has praised South Korea for its efforts in hosting the North at the Winter Olympics.

It comes came after the North’s official delegation, led by Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong, returned home from their landmark visit to Pyeongchang.

State media outlet KCNA said Kim had thanked the South for “prioritizing” their visit to the Games.

North Korea’s attendance has been seen as a significant warming in relations.

South Africa‘s ruling ANC party will formally request that President Jacob Zuma step down after he refused to resign, media reports say.

The reported decision to “recall” Zuma followed marathon talks by senior party officials that continued into the early hours of Tuesday.

If Zuma, 75, still does not budge, he will face a vote of confidence in parliament that he is expected to lose.

The Commonwealth has secretly begun considering who might succeed the Queen as its head, BBC reports.

The issue is hugely sensitive because the role is not hereditary and will not pass automatically to the Prince of Wales on the Queen’s death.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte praised the club’s fans for sticking by him, after a comfortable win over West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge eased the pressure on the Italian.

Conte’s Chelsea future had been placed under the harshest spotlight after successive heavy losses to Bournemouth and Watford – but a victory that took them back up to fourth in the Premier League will ease those concerns for now.

President Rodrigo Duterte has been branded a misogynist and “macho-facist” after he ordered soldiers to shoot female communist rebels in the vagina.

In a speech to over 200 former communist soldiers in Malacañang last week, the Philippines president gave a directive of what to do with female guerrilla fighters.