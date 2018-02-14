The Big 5: Osinbajo says States received N1.19trn from FG in 2 years, Tinubu asks Obasanjo, Babangida to let Nigeria move forward and other top stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday enjoined former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former military president Gen. Ibrahim Babangida to retire and “allow us to move our country forward”.

Obasanjo, in a statement last month, slammed the Muhammadu Buhari administration and “advised the President not to seek reelection”.

Babangida followed suit with a controversial statement which was also not complimentary to the Buhari administration.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday, that between 2015 and September 2017, states got N1.19 trillion support from the Federal Government.

The assistance came in form of the Excess Crude Account, the Paris Club refund and budget support loans, among others.

Osinbajo said the funds were made available to the states for their programmes and do capital projects.

Top security chiefs have warned that insecurity around the country should be resolved because it is capable of threatening the 2019 general elections.

The security chiefs, according to The Nation, told participants at the just-concluded national security summit organised by the Senate in Abuja.

The governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje on Tuesday said his problem with his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, was his resistance against external manipulation.

According to him, he will not succumb to such manipulation.

The governor spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the high table dialogue on ethical values and national security at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari has asked the 19 Northern governors to marshal out strategies that would checkmate herders/farmers clashes.

The governor spoke two days after his Kano State counterpart, Ganduje invited Fulani herdsmen facing challenges in grazing their cattle in different parts of the country to come and establish themselves in the state.

And stories from around the world…

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been found guilty of multiple sex offences against boys in the 1980s.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Bennell had a “power hold” over aspiring players aged between eight and 15 and abused them on an “industrial scale”.

Bennell, 64, was convicted of 36 charges against 10 boys, including indecent and serious sexual assaults.

Boris Johnson warns that the 17.4 million people who voted to leave the EU face a disastrous and irreversible betrayal if attempts to overturn the referendum vote succeed.

The foreign secretary says “we cannot and will not let it happen” in a major speech marking the start of a series of interventions by cabinet ministers laying out the government’s “road to Brexit”.

Scores of Russian mercenaries were reportedly killed when US forces carried out air strikes against a pro-regime force in eastern Syria last week, according to US and Russian reports.

If the high estimates of Russian casualties are confirmed, it would be the most lethal clash between US and Russian citizens since the end of the cold war, and it comes at a time when proxy forces in Syria are increasingly coming into contact, as they compete for territory vacated by retreating Islamic State militants.

A senior administration official said Tuesday night that President Donald Trump “will veto any bill that doesn’t advance his common-sense immigration reforms” – a hardening of the White House bargaining position as the Senate begins an epic debate.

Israeli police said Tuesday there is “sufficient evidence” to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on criminal charges in two corruption cases.

According to a police statement published late Tuesday, authorities found evidence of “accepting bribes, fraud, and breach of trust.”