Entertainment Roundup: Beyoncé shuts down an actress for touching Jay-Z’s chest | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Shatta Wale reportedly arrested over arson threats

After he threatened to commit arson, Ghanaian superstar, Shatta Wale has reportedly been invited by the Ghana Police Authority.

The artiste had threatened to burn down churches, after a prophet predicted he will die this year. Prophet E. K. Mensah of the Christ Vision Prayer Ministry in Ghana had said Shatta Wale will die before December if he does not repent his sinful ways.

In a video response, the artiste has said if he remained alive till December, he and his gang will burn churches.

Tiffany Haddish says Beyonce is protective of her man

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that singer Beyonce ‘confronted’ an actress for touching Jay Z’s chest at his concert.

While speaking to TV One about meeting the couple, Haddish said Beyonce is very protective of her man.

“I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit. And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z. She touched Jay-Z’s chest and Beyonce came walking up like… ‘Bittchhh!'” Haddish said on camera. “But, she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.'”

“And so then she started talking to that actress and some other stuff happened,” Haddish said. “But I ain’t gonna say nothin’ yet. But it’s gonna be in these streets, you gonna know.”

Rapper, Nelly under investigation for sexual assault

Just months after he was accused of rape, Nelly is being criminally investigated for sexual assault in England.

According to TMZ, the incident allegedly happened on December 5 Nelly’s performance at Cliffs Pavilion in Essex. The accuser says she went to take a picture with Nelly and she says he placed his arm tightly behind her and asked if she could stay behind to talk to him.

She claimed that he asked her to come to a room next door, where he dropped his pants and began masturbating in front of her. She also claims he put his hand on her top and tried pulling it off. She says he also tried kissing her as she tried to bolt from the room.

The woman said Nelly dragged her down, pushed his erect penis into her mouth, before she ran out of the room.

Essex police told cops they have begun a sexual assault investigation.