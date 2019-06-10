The Big 5: Scores killed as bandits attack five Sokoto villages; Buhari accepts Onnoghen’s resignation, wants five new Supreme Court judges appointed | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

Buhari accepts Onnoghen’s resignation, wants five new Supreme Court judges appointed

About two months after the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, wrote a letter of voluntary retirement to President Muhammadu Buhari, the president has finally accepted his retirement. Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesperson, announced the president’s decision in a statement on Sunday night.

APC govs back Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Governors of the All Progressives Congress on the platform of the Progressives Governors Forum have endorsed Senator Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Rising from their inaugural meeting in Abuja on Sunday night, the governors asked all party members to vote for the two leaders, saying they were solidly behind the decision of the party

Scores killed in Sokoto attack – Presidency

The presidency has announced the death of “scores of people” in an attack in Sokoto on Saturday.

The presidency said the attack occurred in “three communities in Rabah Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.” Sokoto, like neighbouring Zamfara and Katsina states, has witnessed random attacks by armed men who kill and also kidnap for ransom. The statement by Garba Shehu, who signed as Buhari’s spokesperson, stated that Mr Buhari “expressed deep shock and sadness” over the incident.

Scores killed as bandits attack five Sokoto villages

Bandits struck in Rabah and Isa local governments areas of Sokoto, in simultaneous and coordinated attacks on Saturday evening and killed over 50 people in five villages. The victims were buried on Sunday according to Islamic rites. Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the state and some other government functionaries attended the burial ceremony of about 25 of them in Rabah.

Saraki donates severance allowance to Leah Sharibu’s family, others

President of the Eighth Senate, Bukola Saraki, has asked the National Assembly management to distribute his severance allowance to the families of three victims of the insurgency in the North-East geopolitical zone being perpetrated by Boko Haram.

He also said children of late senators in need of financial assistance should also benefit from the largesse. Saraki is entitled to N7.452m as contained on the website of the Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Commission.