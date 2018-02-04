[The Film Blog] Hello, Adelolu Adefarasin joined the roster at Agency 106

Adeolu Adefarasin

He’s Nathan in the NdaniTV hit web series Skinny Girl in Transit, one of the romantic players vying for Tiwa’s love. His feature in the record-breaking rom-com The Wedding Party is fleeting, but it was a start. Adelolu Adefarasin’s cute, cherubic face is a weapon on its own, and we benignly questioned his rising popularity in Nollywood when we heard he was working then on a new, male-skewing talk show called Talk Shop.

On Thursday, Adefarasin took to Instagram to announce that he has now been signed to Agency 106, a burgeoning talent management outfit owned by PR whiz kid Isioma Osaje. Agency 106 is home to A-list Nollywood stars like Ireti Doyle, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Adesua Etomi, and the addition of Adefarasin will firmly navigate his fledgling career. Osaje has a proven track record of scoring the right roles for the actors on the agency’s roster and several awards on the label’s mantel goes to prove it.

We hope this is a launch pad for many great things for Adeolu Adefarasin, and we can’t wait to see where he goes from here.

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Movie Review: Something Fresh, Something Familiar, Something Wicked

Isioma Osaje profiles AY Makun: Man of the hour, every hour (Y!/YNaija Person of the Year 2016 Nominee)

The Film Blog: Isioma Osaje’s hustle is A-grade