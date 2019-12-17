The Gift of Home – #GTBankHomeComing

There is no place like home, especially during the holidays.

So in the spirit of giving, GTBank has launched a campaign tagged #GTBankHomeComing to give many who can’t afford it, bus tickets to make it home just in time for the holidays!

To give people the gift of home this Christmas through #GTBankhomecoming simply nominate someone: it could be a family member, a friend, or anyone who you believe needs it the most! After nominations are in, a shortlist will be made and tickets will be given to chosen nominees so that they can celebrate the holidays where the love is warmest – Home!

Want to give someone the gift of home this holiday? Kindly visit www.gtbank.com/homecoming to nominate him or her.

Hurry now! Nomination closes on the 19th of December, 2019.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Sponsor December 17, 2019

Unlimited food, live music performances, workshops & more: #EatDrinkFestival is back!

Attention foodies! Nigeria’s favourite food festival is back again this year. But this time, there’s a twist – the addition ...

Sponsor December 16, 2019

This December, everybody is attending the Funky Brunch Lagos… See Why!

The most anticipated lifestyle experience in Nigeria. The Funky Brunch Lagos which always has in attendance the highest concentration of ...

Sponsor December 14, 2019

Firstbank announces appointment of Alhaji Ado Yakubu Wanka as Non-Executive Director

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial services provider, today announced the appointment of Alhaji Ado Yakubu ...

Sponsor December 14, 2019

Renowned hairstylist, Chyna Bee launches CB Beauty Bar – PHOTOS

Not everyone can say they are living the life of their dreams – and that their source of livelihood comes ...

Sponsor December 13, 2019

Infinix, Davido good times at 2019 12 12 Xfans party

Food, drinks, amazing décor, upbeat music, all of these are crucial to having an amazing party, but none of it ...

Sponsor December 12, 2019

#FindYourDifference: Bam Bam, Denola Grey, Linda Osifo, Ahneeka, Ozinna, others step out for Fayrouz 33cl sleek can unveiling

It was a night of glitz and glamour as Nigeria’s premium soft drink brand, Fayrouz launched its new 33cl sleek ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail