Unlimited food, live music performances, workshops & more: #EatDrinkFestival is back!

Attention foodies! Nigeria’s favourite food festival is back again this year. But this time, there’s a twist – the addition of live music performances from some of the nation’s top artistes, live DJ sets from foremost Nigerian DJs, and workshops conducted by top food industry experts.

EatDrinkFestival started in December 2015 and it’s been a party ever since. This year, beyond the food vendors, we’re excited to announce longer festival hours, interactive experiences through festival workshops,
and more entertainment experiences for festival guests. This year’s edition will also feature pop-ups from celebrity chefs, aspiring chefs, and hobbyist cooks.

The festival is a 2-day event that sees thousands of food lovers come together to eat and drink from an extensive selection served up by some of the best chefs, restaurants, and street food vendors in Lagos. Now in its fifth year, the team is taking #EatDrinkFestival to greater heights.

Date: Saturday December 28th – Sunday December 29th
Time: Noon
Venue: Sterling Arena, Marina Road, Lagos

For more information, updates, and tickets visit eatdrinkfestival.com

