Sterling Bank adds fun twist to #DettyDecember with Eat Drink Festival

As the year winds down to a close, everyday is marked with an event from parties to plays and concerts. The vibe is contagious and everybody is looking for an escape from the constant stress that Lagos brings.

In the spirit of the turnup season, Sterling Bank in partnership with Eat Drink Lagos is bringing the ultimate turnup to you with the Eat Drink Festival 2019. Set to hold on the 28th and 29th of December at the Sterling Arena, Marina Road, Lagos Island, the festival is the perfect blend of food, music and fun; the perfect recipe for anyone looking to unwind and celebrate an eventful year.

With Afro-house queen Niniola set to headline the festival’s music stage alongside crowd favourites BOJ and Dami Oniru, you can expect the best music to serenade you as you indulge in the finest culinary delights that Lagos has to offer from street food staples to continental delights, creamy desserts, tasty pastries and flavoured drinks.

We absolutely cannot wait to taste the delicious meals, smooth drinks and enjoy lit performances from our favorite artistes. To catch all the action ahead of the Eat Drink Festival, follow Sterling Bank on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit sterling.ng/choplaif to stand a chance to win free tickets.

