Radio Now launches ‘The Book I’m Reading’ with RMD

‘Radio Now,’ an audio content media company dedicated to providing factual, unbiased and Nigerian-focused programming, announces the launch of a brand new programme, The Book I’m Reading.

The Book I’m Reading is hosted by legendary actor and culture enthusiast, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly called RMD. The program is supported by Sterling Bank.

The Book I’m Reading, #TBIR, is a weekly cross-platform show where Nigerians hear their idols passionately discuss and read from the books they love. The thirty-minute program will air as a radio broadcast on Radio Now 95.3 FM, as well as on YouTube, and as a podcast.

The first episode of the program is slated to air at 4:15 pm on Friday, September 3rd, 2021.

The debut episode sees Mr Mofe-Damijo in conversation with Ezra Olubi, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Paystack, the Nigerian financial technology startup that was recently acquired by Stripe for over 200 million dollars. Mr Olubi, who rarely grants interviews, speaks with RMD about the book he is currently reading.

The goal of this program is to encourage Nigerians to read more. We also seek to understand and communicate the impact reading has had on our accomplished guests. This is in line with one of Radio Now’s objectives, which is to equip Nigerians to be better informed and involved citizens.

A segment of the show also tracks the history of banking, from ancient Babylonia to present-day Nigeria. This is informed by excerpts of A Brief History of Banking, a book by Sterling Bank.

TBIR will air every Friday at 4:15 pm on Radio Now 95.3 FM and will be available immediately after for on-demand listening as a podcast, and as a video on YouTube.

For more information, #TBIR producer, S.I Ohumu, can be reached at [email protected]

