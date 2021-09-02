Gulder Ultimate Search is back and it has its work cut out

One of Nigeria’s original and most beloved TV shows; The Gulder Ultimate Search is back.

With the announcement of its return, it sparked a wave of excitement owing to the fact that the show was once rated as the top reality TV shows in the country, even edging out the phenomenal Big Brother Africa Show at some point.

The show which ran for eleven seasons before it came to an abrupt end in 2016, pits a number of contestants vying for the grand prize, against each other, by participating in perilous tasks while surviving in the harsh terrains of the jungle.

It was a show that kept the audience glued to their screens at night and at the edge of their seats in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, the show lost its edge with time, its popularity also waned – all leading to its eventual cancellation and it became a classic ‘out of sight, out of mind’ case. However, for some reason, people seemed excited for its return and it raises the question, how does the show hope to build and sustain relevance?

Since the show was off air, a lot of people consume most of their content on social media and the average attention span of consumers have dwindled. Big Brother Naija has also become a force no other reality TV show can compete with, there has been the emergence of a new generation of content consumers and creators; Generation Z, and there has been a surge in streaming services, so will their show be available on a streaming platform or do fans have to tune into NTA to catch the drama live?

How the producers hope to navigate these challenges will be interesting to see. But, at the very least, they have nostalgia on their side; and hundreds, maybe even thousands of people will tune in to the first few episodes just to be reminded of their childhood. After that, the producers have their work cut out for them, as they must introduce plots and schemes that are tailored towards entertaining this young and new generation of TV consumers.

The show has to be different, if not, it stands the risk of crawling back to obscurity. The specific date of the new season’s premier has not officially been The TV premiere of ‘Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship’ is set for October 16, 2021, and will run till December 19, when the grand finale will hold.

To apply for the new season, interested participants have to be Nigerians between 21-35 years old. Applications should be submitted to www.gulderultimatesearch.ng between September 1, 2021, and September 8, 2021.

Shortlisted applicants will undergo a regional selection process in Abuja and Enugu on September 13 and 14, while the selection will take place in Lagos on September 16 and 17, 2021.

