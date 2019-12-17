YNaija2019Review: Falz on transactional sex, Buhari’s facts and figures, Femi Adesina on everything else…These are the worst quotes we heard this year

Verbal diarrhea, leaky orifices or just a case of a bad day in the office. The folks on this list need to shut it.

‘’If there is a guy here that you can tempt the guy will have a fling with you as the toy that you are and fling you when he is done.’’ – Ifeanyi Adefarasin

The church is the place to go to find bodies cloaked in their own self-righteousness but give it to Ifeanyi Adefarasin, co-pastor of House on the Rock cathedral to take it up a notch with her cringeworthy, shaming and shameful comments directed at no surprise…women.

‘’You work with figures I work with facts.’’- Muhammadu Buhari

In a now infamous election period interview with selected journalists, Buhari was largely an incoherent disappointment. This quote however stood out when the president tried to turn data on its head with his argument that his administration had achieved food sufficiency for Nigerians.

‘’I detest transactional sex’’- Falz

At a private listening for his album Moral Instruction, rapper Falz while responding to a question on the slut shaming themes littered across his music doubled down in a manner that was far from intelligent. Conflating sexual autonomy with objectification in a manner that betrayed a lack of range, Falz came across as smug, judgemental and perhaps a tad misogynistic. Let women’s bodies be sir.

‘’Ain’t no stopping us now, we’re on the move.’’– Femi Adesina

Anything Femi Adesina says or writes is bound to be hogwash but this article, title of which is based on a classic (the horror!) McFadden and Whitehead hit is one for the record books. It is chock full of howlers, we picked the entire article. While celebrating Buhari’s second term victory, Adesina also attempts a whitewash of Buhari’s military legacy while throwing ridiculously cheap shots at his detractors.

‘’Biodun Fatoyinbo has four things he has a calling, he has a commitment, he has a consecration and he has a covenant with God. For you to come against him, you have to come against these four seeds.’’- Matthew Ashimolowo

Senior pastor of Kingsway Christian Center who has had tax evasion issues in the United Kingdom attempting an image laundering of Biodun Fatoyinbo months after the founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) was accused of rape and emotional abuse by several women. Guess its true what they say about birds of a feather.

‘’I think we are producing enough to feed ourselves. I think there is no hunger in Nigeria; there could be inconveniences…. when people talk about hunger in this government, I just laugh.’’- Sani Nanono

Ladies and gentlemen, the kind of clownery- verbalized this time by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development- that is responsible for making policies. Sorry to us all.

‘’On this issue of social media, you cannot just sit in the comfort of your house and tweet that the Vice President has resigned. It is a serious issue. If China can control over 1.3 billion people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180 million people.”- Aisha Buhari

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari has never been the brightest bulb to light up a room. Speaking at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs General Assembly and National Executive Council Meeting in Abuja, Aisha Buhari rallied support for the regulation of social media but in her typical flippant manner.

‘’The president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. Does he read?’’- Rotimi Amaechi

We aren’t ones to run to town with anything coming from the pockets of former presidential aide Reno Omokri but this leaked audio of Transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi is so quintessential Amaechi, we are inclined to buy it. Amaechi is insensitive and bullying as usual but his words have the sad, sobering weight of truth.

“Hence, we must grow Nigeria, we must eat and drink Nigeria. Even China closed its borders to the whole world for 40 years and today it is considered a great nation. Don’t you want to be a great Nigeria?”- Hammed Ali

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs service revealing the kind of paucity of thinking that goes into this administrations policies and pronouncements. Has the man read a book written in the last 30 years?

1 ‘’One cannot call a mutual relationship between a schoolgirl and her teacher who are mutually in love a rape case.”- Rodney Nathan

Comrade Rodney Nathan is the chairman of the Adamawa State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers. He has no business imparting knowledge to students. Matter of fact, young ones should never be left in his care. Responding to a sexual abuse incident in which a student in the state was impregnated by her teacher, Nathan’s insipid take was that the allegation of rape levelled against the teacher was untrue and the teacher and the victim- all 12 years old of her- were in a romantic relationship. It is a wonder why this man still has his job really.