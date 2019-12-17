5 Things that Should Matter Today: Naira Marley reacts to car theft allegation

Naira Marley has reacted to the car theft allegation leveled against him. Yesterday, a Magistrate court in Lagos ordered the police to arrest and bring him to court  for immediate arraignment on grounds of car theft. Marley was alleged to have conspired with two of his brothers and cousin to allegedly steal the car of someone they hit while driving around Lagos.

APC lifts suspension on Akeredolu, Okorocha, Amosun, others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) has lifted the suspension on Ondo state governor Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, ex-Ogun state governor Ibikunle Amosun, ex-Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha, the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria Osita Okechukwu and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani.

A statement issued by the party said the move was in line with the party’s deliberate policy of fairness and actions targeted at ensuring harmony within the party across the country.

I can’t tell DSS to release Sowore – Attorney General Abubakar Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Monday, December 16th indicated that he could not ask the Department of State Service to release Omoyele Sowore from custody.

The minister said in the statement that he could not take a unilateral decision on the release of Sowore without recourse to the court, where the ‘RevolutionNow’ protests convener and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, are being prosecuted on charges of treasonable felony, among others.

Ducan Mighty has been granted bail, to appear in court this week

Singer, Duncan Mighty has been granted bail following his arrest by officers of the Imo State police command over the weekend, Duncan Mighty was arrested on Saturday following allegations of fraud against him.

The Senate has suspended pubic hearing of social media bill until January 2020

The Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters has suspended further legislative actions on the controversial anti-social media bill sponsored by Senator Musa Sani till January next year.

