RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Bernard Dayo December 13, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 13th December

Edo State Government has placed a total and complete ban on all political rallies, demonstrations or procession in any part ...

Bernard Dayo December 12, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 12th December

Boris Johnson, prime minister of the United Kingdom, was seen on Wednesday sharing groceries in Leeds shortly before commencement of ...

Bernard Dayo December 11, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 11th December

Punch Newspaper in its editorial published on Wednesday criticized the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its disobedience to court ...

Bernard Dayo December 10, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 10th December

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, has  condemned the manner in which operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) ...

Op-Ed Editor December 5, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo December 3, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 3rd December

President Donald Trump has expressed delight at his portrait drawn by a Nigerian-born artist, creative_doks. The artist had tweeted the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail