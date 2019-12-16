Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read funny their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Insulting a guy because he asked you out on a relationship is totally bad. You could allow him declare his manifesto & then say NO. — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) December 16, 2019

My gf just said this to me ”I’m not saying I hate you, what I’m saying is that you are literally the Monday of my life”…please guys I’m lost. —  ABDULMUTOLEEB OYELEKE  (@Oye440) December 16, 2019

How to live on 20k budget in Lagos this Christmas and still save money effectively. A thread — Retired Hardguy (@The_Octoberman) December 16, 2019

Many girls are doing skin care on a daily basis but their skins don’t seem to care 🤭 — Evans Stark™️ (@Evans_Stark_) December 16, 2019

So because Grace Ajilore doesn’t want women to date unappreciative, broke and selfish men so she shouldn’t get married to the right man? Or she shouldn’t get pregnant? Lol, y’all illiteracy is smelling and Yes we need English textbook giveaways on this app. Olodos are too much. — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) December 16, 2019