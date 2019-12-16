This December, everybody is attending the Funky Brunch Lagos… See Why!

The most anticipated lifestyle experience in Nigeria. The Funky Brunch Lagos which always has in attendance the highest concentration of young and upwardly mobile professionals, premium influencers and celebrities from the entertainment, fashion and lifestyle industry is set to deliver another lifestyle experience infused with fashion, spice, music and everything in between, this December, in Lagos.

The Funky Brunch Lagos has held a high reputation for delivering the best lifestyle experiences since its inception of its “Funky Spice” which has successfully delivered 11 different editions of the ultimate lifestyle experience with a groundbreaking one year anniversary in September 2019.

The most fabulous and stylish guests from celebrities to premium young millennials that have graced editions of the Funky Brunch Lagos include Ita Giwa, Obafemi Martins, Davido, Wizkid, Toke Makinwa, Bovi, Dj Jimmy Jatt, Peruzzi, Munachi Abii, Lilian Afegbai, Emmy Kabit, Ric Hassani, Tania Omotayo, Tiwa Savage, Nadia Nakai, Moozlie DJ Consequence, DJ Prince and a host of others from corporates to arts, fashion and more.

The Funky Brunch Lagos have transitioned from transforming the swankiest rooftops in Lagos into the prettiest party venues to hosting a whopping 2500 guests inside the 1,500 square meters Balmoral event Centre showcasing the best of music, fashion, dance, people and everything in between. Having produced the most talked-about series of parties in Lagos with each edition surpassing the other, the Funky Brunch team has promised to break the roof this December.

“This December, the experiences promise to be filled with fashion, music, opulence, people, and more thrilling lifestyle experiences”- Efe Tommy (Founder, The Funky Brunch).

A certain percentage of our proceeds will be going to the less privilege as we plan to feed people on the streets this December. Our little way of giving back to society and saying thank you to all that have supported us thus far.

The team looks forward to hosting guests to an extravaganza come December 23rd, 2019 at the Balmoral event center. All are welcome as we plan to blow your mind away.

