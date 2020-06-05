The ‘Igbo’ trend on Twitter is another trend challenging the status quo

There are certain things that many people have come to terms within Nigeria when it concerns other tribes that aren’t theirs.

In Nigeria, the Igbo tribe of Nigeria has once again made it to the top trends in Nigeria today and we are looking at all the details regarding this trend today. One of the most interesting things about Nigeria is the multi-cultural diversities that exist between her people and the ways these differences are expressed.

In Nigeria, certain traits are attributed to certain ethnicities and just like we have people who are known for a particular thing, the idea of generalization comes into play. Almost every tribe is known for one thing or another and on the streets of Nigeria Twitter, different groups are always ready to call out these differences.

In this trend, however, the Igbo tribe is being dragged over a story one Twitter user shared as it concerns inter-ethnic marriage.

I met his mum and she seemed really nice, but her attitude changed when she realized I'm a Yoruba girl. She immediately told me to my face that I can't marry her son. Her reasons weren't clearly stated but she said she doesn't like the Yoruba people. My heart melted, hot tears — Adeolar The talk girl. (@dearolaa) June 5, 2020

Reacting to her story, many Twitter users have started a tribal war across the Yoruba Tribe and the Igbo tribe: Many who were against the decision against inter-ethnic marriage attacked the Igbo tribe as they shared their opinion about the tribe, others also shared what her story meant for them as they also shared personal experiences.

After reading Adeolar's story, I am convinced that the Igbos are the most inconsiderate set of hypocrites. How can your mother be the one to decide your fate or choose who to marry? Over two years and your Mom is influencing your decisions? 1/2 https://t.co/tv3uuSaMKg — Ralph Omo Odún 😎❤ (@OmoIyaDammy) June 5, 2020

One way street: You only got to read stories of Yoruba girls rejected by their Igbo boyfriend's families but you don't read about Igbo girls rejected by their Saint Yoruba suitors families. Why do Yoruba girls feel they are entitled to Igbo guys? — Ikenga Okija (@Ozo_Akuluouno) June 5, 2020

My brother is yoruba my sister in-law is igbo and my niece’s name is uche…did I just answered that question ? Uncle Adeola can be igbo or yoruba … — MZbells (@belloomobukola) June 5, 2020

Basically this problem is mostly with igbo parents on both sides I.e mom igbo and dad igbo, I have witnessed some and the hypocrisy is on the high side. My dear you had better get your shits together and move on. — D'princecomedian (@Oluwanifemi_P) June 5, 2020

An average Igbo family is centered around the females I.e the “Mum” and “Ada” they are responsible for matters of marriage, even if you are to get married to him I can’t guarantee you will be happy. Am Igbo and I’ve witnessed Igbo females being turned down. — Onyekachi Okomba Dike (@boby_Dike) June 5, 2020

This Twitter trend is based on nothing but a story one Twitter user shared and now, a lot of people have taken the opportunity to point out that in an age and time like this, our tribal differences should not hinder progress even when it comes to establishing long-lasting relationships in marriage.

This is not a sensible tweet

How about the many Yorubas that are married to Igbos.

You should look at it from individual basis and not generalize — Ike Chris (@chicksdibia) June 5, 2020

For those who tried to paint the Igbo tribe as the major ones who are against inter-ethnic marriage, they were reminded that people shouldn’t generalize based on just one person’s story as the whole Igbo tribe are not the same as the one from the story shared.

It still doesn't matter, be it Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba. Everything is on your court to stop this unnecessary parental, societal or tribal influence on relationship decisions. War against tribalism or racism starts with you reading this. #LetLoveLead pic.twitter.com/ax9y8nEwZO — Chidume Nwabuwa (@NwabuwaChidume) June 5, 2020

Dami why dont you just hit the point without judging the igbos, i would have returned it back to your tribe buh you're not worth my battery this morning — Longjon 💭 (@iamlongjon) June 5, 2020

Many other Nigerians on this trend pointed out that we should look beyond our differences and focus on building a society that sees each other as one. Some Twitter users pointed out that it may be impossible for the generations before now to become accepting, but the change should be in the hands of the newer generations as they also asked young people to educate the older generation that there is no harm in inter-ethnic marriage.

The unity of Nigerians, according to some people who jumped on this trend, should be a priority above any of our tribal differences.