The Late 5: Buhari repeating ‘evil Decree 2’ – Atiku; party faithful, friends and political appointees shun Fayose’s farewell dinner | More stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar Sunday, condemned the travel restriction of 50 high-profile Nigerians.

“It is a throwback to Buhari’s evil Decree Number Two of 1984 which criminalised truth-telling if it did not please Buhari…”

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) also said that “the order banning 50 alleged high-profile corrupt Nigerians from travelling abroad without any legal basis and a judicial authorisation is clearly arbitrary, repressive and illegal, as it breaches constitutional rights and the country’s international obligations, which protect the rights to freedom of movement, to leave one’s country, to privacy, and to due process of law.”

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) organised a rally to welcome him, the Police Command, Sokoto, has confirmed the death of one person as a result of stray bullets fired when hoodlums allegedly attacked Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s motorcade on Saturday.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, told newsmen that one other person who was injured during the incident had been hospitalised.

South-East leaders of the PDP said Saturday, that they were unaware that the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had picked former Anambra governor, Peter Obi as a running mate in next year’s election.

Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) as well as Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, former House of Representatives Speaker Emeka Ihedioha and former Ebonyi Governor Sam Egwu, among others, said the report of Obi’s nomination remains a rumour to them, for now.

Loyalists, political appointees, aides, party faithful and supporters of outgoing Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose at the weekend avoided a farewell dinner in his honour at the Government House, Ado-Ekiti.

The failed dinner was one of the week- long activities to mark the end of Fayose’s tenure.

Governor-Elect, Kayode Fayemi will be inaugurated on Tuesday at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele says maintaining a stable exchange rate to avoid depreciation of the Naira is better than building foreign reserve buffers.

Emefiele told journalists on Sunday that this was part of the outcome of the Nigerian delegation’s meetings with investors and institutions at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG) Annual Meetings in Bali.

And stories from around the world…

A man convicted of involvement in the deadliest bomb attack in Somalia‘s history has been executed on the first anniversary of the blast.

Hassan Adan Isak drove one of the vehicles involved in the attack on the capital, Mogadishu, a court ruled.

Hurricane-force winds have struck central and northern Portugal, leaving 300,000 homes without power.

Civil defence officials said 27 people suffered minor injuries, with localised flooding, hundreds of trees uprooted and a number of flights cancelled.

Saudi Arabia rejects political and economic “threats” over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a source quoted by state news agency SPA says.

The country would respond to any punitive action “with a bigger one“, according to the BBC.

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government, vanished on October 2 after visiting its consulate in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump said he would “punish” Saudi Arabia if it were found responsible for killing him.

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has called out boxer Floyd Mayweather saying: “In the jungle, there is only one king.“

Russian Nurmagomedov beat McGregor on October 6 to extend his unbeaten mixed martial arts record to 27-0.

“Let’s go, Floyd, we have to fight now,” said Nurmagomedov, in an Instagram video filmed with Leonard Ellerbe, the chief executive of Mayweather Promotions.

Twenty people were killed when torrential rains and flooding triggered mudslides that wiped out part of an elementary school in Indonesia’s North Sumatra, officials said.

At least 11 of those who died in the flooding Friday were students, according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho of the disaster mitigation agency. Some students are still missing. The flooding was in Mandailing Natal, North Sumatra.