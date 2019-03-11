The Late 5: El-Rufai wins Kaduna governorship elections; Code of Conduct Tribunal orders daily of hearing of Onnoghen’s trial | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

El-Rufai wins Kaduna governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared incumbent governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, as winner of the governorship polls. El-Rufai defeated his closest rival with a margin of 231, 259 votes.

Code of Conduct Tribunal orders daily of hearing of Onnoghen’s trial

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has ruled that the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, shall continue on a daily basis. The tribunal made the decision after deciding that the application challenging its jurisdiction in the matter be reserved till the end of the hearing.

The tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, who presided over two other members of the bench on Monday gave the ruling and ordered the continuation of the matter on Tuesday.

Benue state governorship election declared inconclusive

According to Punch, the Benue State Collation/Returning Officer, Prof. Sabastine Maimaiko on Monday declared the Benue State governorship election inconclusive. This is still a developing story.

Army denies interfering with Rivers election 

The Nigerian army has denied any interference in the just concluded elections in Rivers. In a statement released on Monday by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa (Colonel), the army drew the attentions of the public to what it described as “mischievous activities of some selfish individuals who recruited thugs dressed in military uniform and armed to harass and intimidate their opponents.”

INEC to conduct re-rerun election in Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared as “inconclusive,” outcome of the governorship election in Bauchi and will therefore conduct a re-run within 21 days. Prof. Mohammed Kyari, Returning Officer who made the declaration on Monday said that apart from the cancellation of the result from entire Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area because of irregularities, the exercise in some other polling units also suffered the same fate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

