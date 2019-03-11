Today’s Noisemakers: Oby Ezekwesili, Pamilerin, Eniola Hu, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

It is tiring to live in a world where you have to constantly remind people that women are inherently valuable with no preconditions attached to that fact. Such a weird thing. — Moe (@Mochievous) March 11, 2019

In conclusion: Men are scum.

Ka Bio Osi O (Kabiyesi)

(Unquestionable One)

You are Lord of Heaven and the Earth.

Ka Bio Osi O.

Ka Bio Osi.

Ka Bio Osi O.

Ka Bio Osi O. Rest on my brother, Piu.

We awoke into a new day and it is still true that you have returned to our Creator.

Rest on, Piu. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 11, 2019

Just saw a video of the opening of the @un conference that @pius_adesanmi was meant to attend. A minute’s silence, and life goes on. Life is so fleeting. Here today, gone tomorrow. Rest in peace brother. Rest in peace. — Chxta (@Chxta) March 11, 2019

You people are already cancelling Air Peace even when they don’t have 737 max in their fleet? — bigBadwolF (@femiDNL) March 11, 2019

The cancelling is for the future, we like to be prepared.

Toxic Masculinity will kill some people — Dr. PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@thepamilerin) March 11, 2019

This is the most sensible thing I have seen from you.

Women that grab themselves by the breast and almost kiss themselves in pictures are the ones calling Pamilerin and Pexxie gay? Lol. What will we not see, purge yourselves of toxic masculinity. Men can be affectionate to each other and still be straight 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Baba Folarin (@That_IjebuBadoo) March 11, 2019

FACTS!

Tiwa is an example of how you can miss the blessing of supportive women around you because you want to focus on the tacky and competitive ones because the world has told you “women hate women”.

It’s only a man who’s publicly tried to ruin her (as far as we know), but no, women. — beauty. spirit. light. (@EniolaHu) March 11, 2019

Leave these patriarchy princesses alone.