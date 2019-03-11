Just In: Air Peace reacts to Boeing 737 MAX 8 ‘purchase’

Following Sunday’s ill-fated crash of a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 belonging to Ethiopian Airlines, and a similar crash of the same plane model belonging to Lion Air on 29th October 2018 in the Java Sea, close to Indonesia, which killed all 189 people on board, some countries have started grounding the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in their fleet.

In the light of this, Nigerians have therefore raised alarm over reports that private airline, Air Peace have ordered 10 units of the possibly defective airplane model. The development led the management of the airline on Monday to issue a statement clarifying its purchase of the airplane.

According to the statement by Chris Iwarah, a spokesperson for the company, although Air Peace had made an order for 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, it was yet to take delivery of the aircraft as they are still at the design and configuration stage of the order.

“While we keep engaging with our partners in this regard, we impose implicit confidence in Boeing and aviation authorities to capably and satisfactorily address all the issues if at the conclusion of ongoing investigations, it is discovered that the challenge is with the B737 MAX 8,” the statement added.