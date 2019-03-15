The Late 5: FG condemns New Zealand mosque attacks; Lagos begin demolition of marked buildings | Other stories

Here are stories that drove conversation today:

FG condemns New Zealand mosque attacks

The Federal Government has condemned the terrorist attack on two places of worship in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said this in a statement by the Ministry’s Spokesperson, George Edokpa, on Friday in Abuja.

Onyeama condemned the attacks which took place during Jumaat Prayers on Friday, March 15, killing 49 Muslim worshippers and injured many others.

Okorocha fumes as Ihedioha issues directives to banks

Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor, has informed Emeka Ihedioha, governor-elect, that he has no constitutional powers to issue directives to financial Institutions in the state until he has been sworn in as governor.

The outgoing governor said this in a statement issued by Sam Onwuemeodo, his chief press secretary.

20 dead in Lagos building collapse

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, said that 20 victims of the Ita-Faji school building that collapsed were brought in dead to the General Hospital in Lagos. Idris made the fact known during his visit to the hospital on Friday in Lagos. According to him, the bodies have been released to the families for burial.

PDP warns INEC against cancelling declared results in Bauchi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sternly cautions the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, against attempts by his commission to tamper with and further cancel already tallied and declared results in 14 more local governments in the Bauchi Governorship election.

Lagos begin demolition of marked buildings

Officials of the the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are currently demolishing some houses at Freeman street in Ita Faji. The development comes two days after a three-storey building on Massey street in the same area, caved in. Twelve people, including nine children, were killed in the incident while 50 were rescued.