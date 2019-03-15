Today’s Noisemakers: Victor Asemota, Atiku Abubakar, Juliet Kego, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Muslims have been bombing and shooting up churches in Egypt, Indonesia, Northern Nigeria,*crickets* Yet one mosque gets shot up and see how concerned people are hmmmm……. — James (@oraeekene) March 15, 2019

You must be mad and have no one to tell you. Anuofia!

I don’t want “O jewa ke eng” to go away. Its actually helped people speak about their deepest troubles. It’s selfish to want it out of twitter because you don’t like it. — Retired Jaguda (@manmustwack) March 15, 2019

But Nigerians have destroyed it, like we do with everything

When we thought MarekGate was a big scandal in Nigerian tech our social media ladies say “hold my Radler”. My head is still turningoningown. How can there be peace after this? — Victor Asemota (@asemota) March 15, 2019

“All mankind is from Adam and Eve, an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab, nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also a white has no superiority over black, nor a black has any superiority over white except by piety and good action.”-Prophet Muhammad (SAW). — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 15, 2019

I pray you have dreams that SCARE you a bit and EXCITE you a lot

DREAMS that are so huge that you wake up each day focused on HOW to take one more step towards actualizing and manifesting them

I pray you surround yourself with people who would never mock your dreams but ENCOURAGE — Juliet ‘Kego | #PiusAdesanmiRIP (@julietkego) March 15, 2019

Ah, prayer warrior.

Told one babe today “is your name Taiwo because you smell so nice” and she looked at me like 😬😬😬🤔🤔🤔. Non-Twitter people are weird 😭 — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) March 15, 2019

This did not happen but go off.

That final squeeze after drinking caprisonne >>>> — Temiloluwa✨ (@Thetems_) March 15, 2019

Are you sure it’s Caprisonne you are referring to, Temi?