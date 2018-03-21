The Late 5: FG confirms release of Dapchi girls, INEC announces date for commencement of Melaye’s recall process, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has confirmed that Boko Haram terrorists have released 91 girls and a boy abducted from Dapchi, Yobe state.

Mohammed disclosed this to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

The All Progressives Congress has hailed the Federal Government over the release of schoolgirls abducted from Dapchi by Boko Haram terrorists.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi in a statement said the release demonstrates the political will of President Muhammadu Buhari to secure lives of Nigerians.

The Kogi state Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday announced dates for the commencement of the recall process of the embattled Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. James Apam, said following the appeal court ruling that INEC can commence the recall process, the commission has fixed the last Saturday of April as the verification date.

Some gunmen have reportedly raided a military base in Kampanin Doka in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state, killing at least 12 soldiers.

The soldiers were said to be among a detachment of troops deployed to the village to ensure security for expatriates and others working on a new road linking Zamfara and Kaduna states.

“We gathered that the soldiers had caught a thief in a village called Maganda in the area and were taking him back to their camp when some personnel of the Nigerian Police Force asked them to hand over the thief to them which the soldiers refused,” a source said.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, says the Federal Government did not give money to Boko Haram insurgents for the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls.

Mohammed said this while speaking with state house correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday.

However, he added that the government negotiated with the sect.

And now, stories from around the world…

US media have identified the suspect linked to a series of deadly parcel bombs targeting the Texas city of Austin as Mark Anthony Conditt, 23.

The man was killed after he detonated an explosive as officers approached his car following a chase in Round Rock, north of the Texas state capital.

Officials say he lived about 20 miles (30km) from Austin in a shared home.

The incident follows four bomb attacks in the Austin area. Officials warn he may have placed more bombs in the area.

US President Donald Trump did not adhere to warnings from his advisers when he congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election, US media report.

A note to the president for his phone call with his Russian counterpart reportedly read: “DO NOT CONGRATULATE”.

Mr Putin’s controversial win came as his opponent was barred from the ballot, and some world leaders have been hesitant to congratulate him.

Mr Trump described the conversation with the Kremlin as a “very good call”.

Demi Lovato thought about taking her own life at the age of seven, she has revealed.

The singer said there were times her mum would be afraid to wake her up because she didn’t know “if I’d be alive or not”.

“At seven I knew if I were to take my own life that the pain would end,” she told US TV host Dr Phil.

She said she continued to have suicidal thoughts when struggling with depression and her bipolar disorder.

Israel acknowledged publicly for the first time Wednesday that it struck a secret nuclear reactor in Syria 11 years ago.

In the darkness of a late Wednesday night in September 2007, eight Israeli fighter jets streaked out of southern Israel, heading north. Two hours later, they reached their target in the Deir Ezzor region in eastern Syria — a nondescript square building, tucked into a desert valley between rolling hills.